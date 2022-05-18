Speaker Ciolacu: Any fiscal measure we discuss at political level we will present to business environment

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said, on Wednesday, at the Romanian Business Leaders Summit 2022, that any fiscal measure discussed at the political level will be presented to the business environment.

"Our priorities are stimulating work and supporting Romanian companies, that is why, any fiscal measure we will discuss at the political level, rest assured that we will present to the business environment in a transparent and responsible dialogue, so that, finally, both we and you have the same target - an economy that is developing, with solid companies and employees that know their jobs are stable and well-paid," said Ciolacu.He added that in the public space there are discussions regarding amendments to the Fiscal Code."I want to assure you that no measure will be taken in Government without there being a dialogue with the business environment. Nobody has the intention to ruin the climate and balance inside the business environment, but we must weigh and see what the realities are. We have a GDP of Romania that is based at this time on 27% income and 40% costs. It is the greatest gap in the European Union. That does not mean that someone will come, in a period of multiple crises, with new taxes. We hope that together with you, though an open dialogue with all social partners, we find the best and most sustainable solutions for the challenges of today, but also for the challenges of tomorrow," Marcel Ciolacu mentioned.The PSD chair maintained that there is need, in the coming period, for a serious discussion regarding the future of Romania."We need a modern society, we need a sustainable, predictable society and climate and a permanent dialogue between all powers in the Romanian state. We need to sit down and we are at the time where we can all sit down at the table and find the best solutions for Romania and the future of our children," he said. AGERPRES