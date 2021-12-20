Speaker Ciolacu: In principle, no amendments exist to influence budget from those who proposed it

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday that at the debate of the 2022 draft budgets in the Parliament, there are, in principle, no amendments that would influence these budgets from those who proposed them.

Asked if PSD will have amendments to the budget, Ciolacu said: "In principle, in a customary way, there are no amendments to influence the budget from those who proposed it. I am glad that after a long time it is the first year when we have a budget according to the law."

In connection with the dissatisfaction expressed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Florin Citu, about the fact that in the budget were not allocated 7 pct of GDP for investments, Ciolacu mentioned that he had this discussion with Florin Citu and hopes that, through a joint effort and a functioning Government, this target will be reached.

Regarding the criticisms that the revenues could not grow, as stipulated by the draft budget, the PSD president said that there is a need for a reorganization of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and the way the Government works.

"There was an agreement with the European Commission that says that we are at a very high percentage of tax evasion in Romania, respectively over 10 pct of GDP, we have a VAT loss of almost 34 pct, as well as outstanding debts, respectively a stop at source, of almost 34 billion. I think that through a reorganization of ANAF, of the Customs and of the way the Government works, which I say it with regret it has not been so efficient in the last 2 years, there will be no problems," said Ciolacu.AGERPRES