Speaker Ciolacu: Motion, not to pass, signature collection, easier than convincing MPs to be present and vote

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu says the censure motion the Opposition intends to submit will not pass, maintaining that it is much easier to collect signatures than to convince MPs to be present and vote.

"The motion will not pass! In the next few days we will witness how the opposition made up of five parties will strive to pass a censure motion. As usual, they have no governing program, not even a draft, a minimal project in the (unlikely) situation in which they will come to government. Does anyone know what their proposal of prime minister is? No! All they want is to tear down and that's all! It is hard for me to understand how the meetings between Orban, Barna, Ponta, Tomac and Hunor, people with different visions, some left-wing, some right-wing, without any governing program. Without any plan," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Wednesday on Facebook.