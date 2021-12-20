Speaker Ciolacu says assuming responsibility on gov't behalf on COVID certificate, constitutional variant

Assuming responsibility on the government behalf for the law on the COVID certificate is a constitutional option, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), said on Monday.

He added that there was no decision in this respect yet.

"We didn't have that discussion, we have a legislative proposal. (...) There is no such decision. There are variants, it is normal to have working variants. We all want to be as efficient as possible in all areas, including health," the PSD leader said at the end of the joint standing bureaus of Parliament.

Asked if assuming responsibility by the government is an option, he said that "it is a constitutional option".

"We will see after a coalition decision," he added, asked if it could be said that on January 1 this draft law will be passed by Parliament and promulgated by the President.