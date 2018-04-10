Speaker Dragnea: Next debate to be on criminal codes and objectives of committee for national security laws

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea, on Monday announced that, in the next interval, there will be held a debate on the criminal code and a presentation of the objectives of the committee for laws on national security.

"This week or next week, at the latest, the special committee will start debating on the criminal codes. We have this week at our disposal and I hope that, at least on our part, the colleagues that were designated to work on the national security laws will be able to present the objectives of the respective committee, so that we go before the Joint Standing Bureau with the approval of the committee. I hope that we will carefully analyze the objectives of the committee, for of course this committee too will be attacked at the CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania], so that we shouldn't make any mistake this time," Dragnea stated before Parliament, when asked bout the legislative priorities at the end of this parliamentary session.Related to the abuse of office crime, he said that, if it were a threshold, he hoped that it wouldn't be too high.In respect to the final version of the criminal codes, Dragnea specified that it was about a series of principles from an European directive that had to be transposed in the Romanian legislation."You cannot just take a series of principles, translate it into Romania and make it a law. For principles exist even now and, although we have these principles, we can still see protocols appearing, secrets, all kinds of abuses in the system and we must transpose those principles into normative acts, especially into the Codes, I believe - I don't know if there is need to have them in other laws, too -, so that any Romanian be guaranteed to benefit from the benefit of the doubt, that he/she is not obligated to prove his/her innocence, with the prosecutors being the ones who bring evidence, that the court decisions are made based on evidence, beyond any reasonable doubt, as it happens in any democratic state," the PSD leader also showed.According to him, there are three main motivations having led to the intention of changing the criminal codes - the CCR decisions, the CEDO decisions and two directives.

