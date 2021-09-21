Speaker Orban: Censure motion once submitted can't be stopped

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday evening, referring to the censure motion tabled by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) against Prime Minister Florin Citu, that as the Constitutional Court already decided, a motion of censure once tabled can't be stopped.

Ludovic Orban mentioned, during a show at private broadcaster Realitatea Plus, that a majority of the joint standing bureau meetings, with the support of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), is blocking the scheduling of the day of debate and vote using as a pretext a legal conflict of constitutional nature, which was triggered by Prime Minister Florin Citu.

"The Constitutional Court decided very clearly on this topic: a censure motion once tabled can't be stopped. It must take place according to procedures. There are decisions of the Constitutional Court, including on the interpretation of the three-day deadline, the constitutional deadline - three days after reading, which says very clearly that procrastination cannot intervene, meaning the unjustified delay, that it must be scheduled with celerity. It cannot be scheduled before those three days, but you can't wait around two weeks after the three days. (...) The Constitution isn't respected, that's the truth," said Ludovic Orban.The Liberal leader also added the fact that he does not understand the hold-up and that everyone suspects it's connected to the PNL Congress on September 25. AGERPRES