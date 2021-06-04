Speaker Orban: Politics means morality, trust, dialogue; one have to like people

Politics means morality, trust, permanent dialogue and especially representation of the will of others, and a decision taken by someone who holds an important office affects people's lives, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Friday at a meeting with young liberals, agerpres reports.

He answered the questions of the young people, telling them that in order to get a position in the party, they must keep their word, honour the agreements made and have a team spirit.

"And inside the party, in the end, in order to be elected to a position in the party - you certainly have this option to get along with the boss and the boss supports you - but, in the end, you get yourself up to a vote and if people don't you like you, if people don't trust you, if you don't have what is called deontic authority, the authority of the one who knows what needs to be done, who knows how to give direction, who knows how to lead the team to achieve goals, even if you are once chosen in some special circumstance: after that, it is very difficult to go on," added Orban.He explained that professional expertise is required for a position in parliament or the government."In Parliament, the activity is carried out in specialist committees. You cannot place on the Budget - Finance Committee someone who does not have expertise in budget, in f public finances; it is very important to have a professional background to help you. The same is true if one has aspirations for the government, for the executive power. In the end, in order to become chair of an agency, undersecretary of state, minister, you must have a deep knowledge of an area, which presupposes not only basic knowledge, but an extraordinary work of research (...) In politics, a decision taken by a man who holds an important office affects people's lives."The "Lawmaker for a Day" event was held in the group hall of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the Chamber of Deputies.