Speaker Orban:Just like Revolution victims, communist regime's political detainees are still awaiting justice

Just like the victims of the Revolution, the political detainees of the communist regime have not yet received their justice, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Ludovic Orban wrote on Tuesday in a message on the occasion of the Day of the 1944 - 1989 Anti-Communist Political Detainees and Deportees, according to AGERPRES.

"They have been abused by the political and judicial system of communist Romania and forgotten by the institutions tasked with serving justice in democratic Romania. While historians keep discovering hitherto unknown victims in the archives or in the testimonies of their cell mates, while unmarked graves are still being uncovered, the torturers and the main perpetrators of these crimes have been overlooked and circumvented by law for two decades. A day like today forces us to search our conscience, because otherwise we won't be able to heal the deep wounds that communism has left behind," Orban wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"March 9 is the Day of 1944-1989 Anti-Communist Political Detainees and Deportees, dedicated to the memory of the hundreds of thousands of Romanian citizens, women, men, adults, teenagers and children, politicians, intellectuals, peasants and small property owners, military men or simple citizens detained in the 44 penitentiaries and 72 forced labor camps of a sinister system of political repression. Even today we do not know the exact number of victims, many of them imprisoned for years without trial and without conviction, the names of many were omitted from the official documents of the regime, and historians will work for at least another generation in order to gather information about the scale and sordid forms of the communist gulag in Romania," Orban notes.

The Lower House Speaker says that "the human suffering caused by ideological madness, but especially by the cynical desire of a tyrannical regime to remain in power at any cost, has left traces that have still not been erased in Romanian society."

"The horror of the concentration system has held the entire society hostage to fear, it has caused many to give up the ideal of freedom, but today is dedicated to those who have faced directly, with no protection shield, the greatest abuses, tortures and injustices of the communist decades. It is dedicated to those who lost their innocence and youth in Pitesti, whose health and dignity were broken in Sighetul Marmatiei, Jilava, Aiud, Gherla or in the Canal forced labor camps, to the women treated with the greatest cruelty and separated from their children at Mislea or Miercurea Ciuc, to the children born in prison and thrown into an orphanage system almost as sinister as that of the penitentiaries," the Speaker concludes.