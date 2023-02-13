Special pensions bill should clear Parliament by end of current legislative session (PSD's Ciolacu)

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that he expects the government to present him a briefing on the World Bank reports on the special pensions law, noting that the bill should pass through Parliament until the end of this legislative session, told Agerpres.

"A legislative draft passed through the government, it is now in Parliament, but a report came and another WB report will follow after they discussed the matter with the European Commission. I think the most appropriate way to act at this moment is to see these reports, to see if changes should be made to the version already passed by the government. I am waiting for the government to present me an information, as Chamber Speaker, after the reports reach the government's desk. (...) I don't want to respond to any speculation, I'm waiting for the government's report, because the government took responsibility for this bill and it's normal that they send me all the information they have from the World Bank," Ciolacu said at the House of Parliament.

He underscored that this milestone in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan must be fulfilled.

"The debate on special pensions must be closed once and for all. I think that we, the politicians, have dallied for far too long and created far too much hope among Romanians that we will close this chapter, but each time the Constitutional Court ruled that the laws we adopted in Parliament were unconstitutional. We should pass a law in such a way that it fulfills the milestone set by former Minister Ghinea and it is also constitutional," added the Social Democrat leader, voicing his conviction that the best solutions will be found.

Asked if the NRRP deadline for the bill to clear Parliament by March 15 will be met, Ciolacu replied: "Not necessarily. It is included in application No. 3. It will clear Parliament until application No. 3 is submitted."

"You know that there is an extension of 2 or 3 months. It will have to pass until the end of this parliamentary session," said Ciolacu.