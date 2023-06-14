Special pensions outlays under new provisions to get close to contributory system.

The retirement age will increase in the case of all categories of special pensions, and the time against which the calculation will be made will increase, as the time spent in activity will gradually increase, so that the outlays related to the special pensions will converge a lot towards the contributory system, Labour Minister-designate Marius Budai said on Wednesday after hearings by Parliament's joint special committees, told Agerpres.

"First of all, the retirement age will increase; secondly, the time against which the calculation will be made will increase, so that calculations will no longer be made against the last six months, the last month or the last 12 months - gradually we will reach the incomes of the entire period, which means an alignment of contributions. (...)," said Budai when asked by journalists about the modification of special pensions, after he indicated at the hearings that he was waiting for the European Commission's report on this subject.

At the hearings, Budai said that the retirement age will increase to 65 for all employees, except for magistrates, who will retire at 60, after a five-year transition period.

Regarding the taxation of such pensions currently being paid, Budai said that the amount that exceeds the average gross pay will be taxed, adding that the contribution part will not be affected.

Regarding the increase to EUR 500 in the net minimum wage over the next two years, as provided for in the new government agenda, Budai said that there is a European directive that has to be applied by the member states within two years of publication - it was issued in 2022 - but there are also two aspects that has to be taken into account: talks with the business community and talks with the unions.