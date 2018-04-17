SPP head, UN Under-Secretary discuss development of security measures carried out by SPP in theatres of operations

The head of the Protection and Guard Service (SPP), General Lucian Pahontu welcomed at the seat of the institution Peter Drennan, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security.

According to a SPP press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the United Nation Under-Secretary and SPP's leadership discussed about developing the security measures carried out by the SPP squads in theatres of operations."In this context, the UN official conveyed his thanks and appreciations, as well as those other high UN officials to the leadership of the service for the professionalism, devotion and dedication of the protection Romanian officers in missions, in theatres of operations," reads the release.The UN Under-Secretary also visited the SPP Centre of Excellence for Protection and Security and attended the opening of this year's first protection course for UN security officers."Peter Drennan was impressed with the training facilities provided by SPP and by the high training standards, both those of the SPP officers and that of the trainees sent by the UN to train in Bucharest," the quoted source further mentions.Other five training courses for UN employees are due to take place this year within the SPP Centre of Excellence for Protection and Security.The training programme started eight years ago and totaled over 22 courses, with over 300 UN protection officers. The courses organised in Bucharest within the SPP Centre of Excellence for Protection and Security are coordinated by mixed teams made up of SPP and UN trainers. The service's trainers are internationally certified and are composed of officers who have previously carried out missions under the UN aegis.The UN and SPP have been collaborating for 14 years. Meanwhile, 35 SPP teams, over 500 protection officers have carried out missions in the most active conflict areas. The SPP officers have ensured the protection on UN dignitaries in theatres of operations in Afghanistan, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, the Central African Republic and Libya.The UN official paid a visit, Monday through Tuesday to the Protection and Guard Service.