Standing Bureaus of Parliament to convene on Wednesday to schedule debates on censure motion

The Standing Bureau of the two chambers of Parliament were convened on Wednesday, starting 10.30 am, to establish the timetable for the debates on the censure motion.

On Tuesday evening, the first attempt to have a meeting of the joint Standing Bureau to schedule debates on the motion got suspended because of a lack of quorum.The Speaker of the Deputies Chamber, Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu, was the one to announce that, given the circumstances, they couldn't establish a schedule to debate on the censure motion submitted by the Opposition.The leaders of the Opposition criticized the fact that the Standing Bureaus were convened on Tuesday evening, immediately after the submission of the motion and the intend to hold a plenary sitting of Parliament at 7.00 pm, leader of the Liberal Deputies Raluca Turcan saying that it was "an abuse and an offense with premeditation."Raluca Turcan specified the Opposition had asked for the censure motion to be read in the plenary sitting of Parliament this week, with the vote to take place next week.She also said the Opposition will turn out at the meetings of the Standing Bureaus that are "convened at normal hours, when all MPs can exercise their constitutional right for which they were invested."The censure motion, initiated by the Opposition against the Dancila Government, was submitted on Tuesday evening.The motion, entitled "In order to rebuild Romania, we must urgently dismiss the Dancila Government!" gathered 237 signatures of MPs representing the PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union), PMP (People's Movement Party), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), PRO Romania, ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), two MPs representing the national minorities, four MPs from PSD (Social Democratic Party) and an independent deputy, as announced by first deputy chairperson of the Liberals Raluca Turcan.