State of alert, extended, movement outside home is restricted between 22:00 - 5:00 hrs

The National Committee for Emergency Situations adopted, on Wednesday, a new decision proposing the extension of the state of alert on the Romanian territory, according to AGERPRES.

Also, by this decision, CNSU proposes to change the time interval during which movement outside the home is restricted. CNSU proposed that the ban be valid between 22:00 hrs -5:00 hrs.

At the same time, it is being envisaged to limit the occupancy of the accommodation spaces within the tourist reception units to no more than 70% of their maximum capacity, for the accommodation units in several localities/areas where skiing or other winter sports are practiced.