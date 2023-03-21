Statistical reports until 2021 show 20 pct annual increase in number of minor rape victims (magistrate)

Statistical reports until 2021 inclusively reveal that every year the number of minor rape victims increases by a fifth, judge Cristi Danilet on Monday told a World Vision Romania webinar on the sexual abuse of minors.

"I was also able to compare data from the last three years and found that the number of girls raped in 2021 was by 24 percent higher compared to 2019, but there was also a 70 percent increase in the number of raped boys. (...) The number of minors under 16 who are involved in intimate relationships has increased, 16 being the age of sexual consent in Romania," Danilet explained.

He mentioned that the adult who engages in intimate relations with a minor under 16, even with the child's consent, commits a crime, and the number of such offenses has increased by 70 percent.

"Also, child pornography registers the greatest increase, obviously we are talking about the pandemic period, and with the almost forced transition of everyone to online media, the number of crimes committed by those who use pornographic videos and pictures - that is sexual, intimate content with minors - has tripled," Danilet said. AGERPRES