Statistics: Accentuated negative natural increase of Romania's population, in July

The negative natural increase of Romania's population intensified in July of this year, being 2.2 times higher than the one recorded in the similar period of 2019, shows data published, on Thursday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Thus, in July 2020, the number of persons who died exceeded the number of live births by 5,002 persons, compared to 2,224 persons in the same month of 2019.

According to the quoted source, in July 2020, in urban areas the deaths of 11,276 persons were recorded, while in rural areas the number of deaths stood at 11,141 persons. Over the same month of 2019, the number of persons that died has increased by 1,389 persons in urban areas and by 723 persons in the rural environment.

At the same time, the number of live births recorded a decrease by 667 births compared to the same month in 2019, and the number of persons that deceased was higher by 2,112 cases over July 2019.

"The effects of the health crisis on demographic phenomena are visible in the case of deaths, especially in the months of April, June and July 2020, when increases over the months of April, June and July 2019 were recorded, as well as in the case of marriages and divorces which monthly recorded drops in number of events over their corresponding months in 2019. The number of births has decreased each month over the same period of the previous year," the release mentions.

In July 2020 the birth of 17,415 children was recorded, by 2,629 more than in June 2020. The number of deaths recorded in July 2020 was 22,417, by 1,344 deaths more than in July 2020, and the number of deaths of children under the age of 1, recorded in July 2020, was of 101 children, an increase by 18 deaths over June 2020.

According to statistics, in July 2020, nearly two thirds of the total number of deaths were recorded in persons aged at least 70 (9,220 deaths, representing 41.1 pct of the total were recorded in the age group 80 and over, and 5,932 deaths, representing 24.1 pct of the total, in the 70-79 age group) and 4,372 deaths (19.5 pct) were recorded in persons aged 60-69 years old.

At the opposite end, the fewest deaths were recorded in the 5-19 age group (65 deaths), 20-29 (109 deaths) and 0-4 (114 deaths).

In July 2020, at the civil status offices 11,168 marriages were recorded, by 5,779 more than in June 2020.

The number of divorces issued by definitive court sentences and by the provisions of Law no. 202/2010 was of 1,863 in July 2020, by 492 fewer than in June 2020.

According to statistics, the number of marriages was, in July 2020, by 5,625 cases lower than that recorded in the same month of the previous year. By definitive court sentences and by the provisions of Law no. 202/2010, in July 2020 there were 290 fewer divorces than in July 2019.