STS First Deputy Balan: Alexandra's three calls to 112 - correctly processed legislatively and operationally

The three calls made by Alexandra to the 112 emergency phone number on 25 July were processed correctly from a legislative and operational point of view, First Deputy Director of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) Brigadier General eng. Sorin Balan stated on Monday at the hearings in the Defence Committee of the Deputies' Chamber.

"Firstly, we will present the recordings of the three emergency calls to 112 of the minor and other recordings to 112 related to this case. We will present the operational flux for the three calls, we will present the analysis of the manner in which it was operated according to the legislation in force at the STS level, according to the OUG 34/2008. We will refer to the technical functionality of the 112 system on 25 and 26 July. Taking into account that all these pieces of information are classified and we are to present a report to the CSAT [Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence], I would ask you to allow me not to respond to the questions and present the conclusions of the last two points," Balan stated.

He stated that "from a technical point of view, from the interrogation of the system registers, it clearly results the fact that the 112 information system didn't register any malfunctions, the information equipment operated normally, as resulted from the technical verifications of the information systems."

"The system didn't generate functioning errors while operating the emergency calls made by the caller, from an operational point of view. From the point of view of the analysis of the manner in which the three emergency calls on 25 July were managed, correlated with the provisions of OUG 34/2008, the operation manual (...) we can very clearly conclude that the three calls were processed correctly from a legislative and operational point of view," Balan stated.