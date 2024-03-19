Subscription modal logo Premium

Study in Romania programme to become tool for developing university partnerships with US (official)

Ligia Deca

The 'Study in Romania' National Programme for Internationalisation of University Studies will become a powerful tool for supporting and developing university partnerships with educational establishments in the United States of America, Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, she met US ambassador to Romania Kathleen Kavalec.

"Education policy dialogue, development and expansion of Fulbright and FLEX programmes are priorities for co-operation in education. We will also start a dialogue on strengthening the legal framework for bilateral educational co-operation. The 'Study in Romania' National Programme for Internationalisation of University Studies will become a powerful tool for supporting and developing university partnerships with educational establishments in the United States of America," Deca wrote in a social media post.

