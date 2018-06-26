Superior Council of Magistrates delegation meet EC experts under CVM assessment visit

The members of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) met on Monday with the European Commission experts who are in Bucharest on an assessment mission under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), informs Agerpres.

According to a CSM communiqué, participating in the discussions from the European Commission Secretariat were Julien Mousnier, Maria Arsene and Jeanne De Jaegher, Ingo Weustenfeld, DG Just - the European Commission's Directorate-General for Justice, CSM members and technical apparatus representatives.

During the same day, the CSM met a delegation from the Republic of Moldova during the 5th Session of the Romania-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission.

The CSM delegation included chair Simona Camelia Marcu, CSM deputy chair Codrut Olaru, judges Mariana Ghena, Gabriela Baltag, Victor Alistar, CSM members, as well as representatives of the technical apparatus.