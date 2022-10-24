Supreme Council for the Country's Defense reunion on Tuesday, convened by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has convened the meeting of the Supreme Council for the Country's Defense (CSAT), which will take place on Tuesday, starting at 14:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, a release by the Presidential Administration from 11 October reads, told Agerpres.

According to the source, topics related to the security situation in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine - implications for Romania and improving the country's energy resilience to ensure security in the field through operational adaptation and the development of new energy production capacities, in the context of the war in Ukraine are included on the agenda of the meeting.

Moreover, the agenda includes a report on the measures adopted by Romania to implement the sanctions regime established internationally between October 2021 and September 2022, but also measures regarding the modernization of the Romanian Army.

During the meeting, other current topics in the field of national security will be analyzed, the Presidential Administration said in the press release.

President Iohannis will also participate, on Tuesday, in the ceremony organized on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day, at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Carol I Park, where he will also deliver a speech.