Survey: 48.9pct of youths say they had at least once suicidal thoughts

48.9pct of young people claim that they had at least once suicidal thoughts, found a survey that is part of the doctoral thesis of the psychologist Mihai Copaceanu - "Health state and consumption of psychoactive substances among young people in Romania".

The nationally representative survey was conducted online between February and May 2019, on a sample of nearly 10,200 participants aged between 16 and 25, the most common being the age of 17.

In the last six months, 21.5pct of those surveyed had longer periods of time when they felt depressed. According to the survey, 80.6pct of the respondents have a good, acceptable and even excellent relationship with their parents.

In the case of people who use marijuana more frequently, there is a higher share of those who have attempted suicide compared to those who do not take this drug.

30.9pct of those surveyed spend daily on the Internet between 2 and 4 hours; 30.3pct - between 4 and 6 hours; 17.1pct - over 6 hours; 11.1pct - over 8 hours; 10.6pct - maximum 2 hours. 72pct of the respondents said they use the internet to access social networks.

Almost 45pct of young people have consumed at least once marijuana, and 6.8pct have consumed even in the last 7 days and 2.8pct in the last month. 43.6pct of the respondents received at least once free drugs for consumption. 50.4pct of the participants in the survey believe that marijuana should be legalized in Romania, according to the survey.

"Human behavior depends partly on genetics, partly on the environment. This environment is something we can use positively for the prevention of drug use, which is not done, because it is not given enough importance and because neither the authorities are very involved," said the scientific coordinator of the doctoral thesis, prof. dr. Constantin Balaceanu-Stolnici.