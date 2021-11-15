Suspects held into custody after attempting to bribe police officer to allow migrants cross border

Two suspects were held into custody by DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) prosecutors in Timisoara after allegedly trying to bribe a border policeman to allow them to illegally cross the border, the proposed bribe being 100 euros for each migrant.

"On November 14, 2021, the two defendants allegedly met with a police officer from the Timisoara Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police, on which occasion, one of the defendants, in exchange for money (10,000 euros per week), asked the police officer not to perform his duties properly and to allow more migrants to enter the country. Basically, the defendant promised the police officer to give him 100 euros per each migrant, in the context in which they were talking about a number of 25 migrants who were to be allowed to cross the border four times a week, a total of one hundred migrants, for an indefinite period," according to a press release sent, on Monday, by the DNA.

The suspects were held into custody for bribery and complicity in bribery. They will be presented to the Timis Court with a proposal for pre-trial detention for 30 days.