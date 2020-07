Suspended director of the Unifarm state-run provider of medicines, pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals Eugen Adrian Ionel appeared on Tuesday at the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) to be heard in a case in which he is accused, among other things, of taking bribes.

According to judicial sources, Ionel would be facing a whistleblower in this case.Upon entering the building, Ionel did not want to make any statements to journalists.