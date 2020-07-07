Suspended Unifarm director Ionel says to prove his innocence

Suspended director of the state-run provider of medicines, pharmaceutials and parafarmaceuticals Unifarm Eugen Adrian Ionel said on Tuesday, upon leaving the the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), where he was heard in a case in which he is accused among other things of bribe taking, that he is innocent.

"I am innocent and I will prove it," said Ionel.According to judicial sources, he went to the DNA main offices to face a whistleblower in this case.Ionel was placed under judicial control by DNA after being accused of bribe taking, abuse of office and obtaining undue benefits, complicity in influence peddling, instigating misrepresentations and use of office to favour people. Anti-corruption prosecutors say Ionel allegedly demanded 760,000 euros from an intermediary representing a commercial company for Unifarm, a state-owned company, to award a contract for SARS-CoV-2 personal protective equipment - 250,000 overalls and there million medical-grade face masks.