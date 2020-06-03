 
     
Sustainable development goals will be found amongst future education programs' topics

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Monica Anisie

The sustainable development goals will be found amongst the topics of the future programs in education, stated, on Wednesday, the Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, in the videoconference "Together for sustainable development - we are the future generation", organized by the Department for Sustainable Development of the Government and UNICEF Romania.

"Finally, after years of attempts, the sustainable development objectives will be found amongst the topics of future programs, manuals in the education system," she emphasized, mentioning that this is part of her contribution as minister.

The videoconference saw the attendance of the head of the Department for Sustainable Development, Laszlo Borbely, and the UNICEF representative in Romania, Pieter Bult, but also pupils from several schools in the country.

"(...) through education certain competencies will be developed, in their turn transformed into behaviours of the future graduates who, in this way, will act, consume, research, innovate in agreement with the need of a durable development of society, but also of the planet. I am confident that school will accomplish it and will manage to transform you and transform itself to support you better in fulfilling your dreams," the minister told the children.

