Swimmer Avram Iancu forced to give up crossing Balaton lake for health reasons

Swimmer Avram Iancu had to give up, on Thursday morning, while attempting to cross the Balaton Lake (Hungary), for health reasons, the librarian from Petrosani being pulled out of the water by the support team after 21 hours and 21 minutes of continuous swimming in which he traveled 28.8 kilometres, according to the data from the tracking device used by the athlete.

According to an announcement made by Iancu, the abandonment was caused by health problems in the stomach, after his last three hours - out of the 21 hours - in the lake were "agonizing."

Due to the imminent risk of drowning, Avram Iancu was lifted into the boat by the support team and he stopped the race.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you my stomach has betrayed me. I tried my best to reach at least the intermediate goals of the swim. It was impossible. After 21 hours of swimming, the last 3 of which were agonizing, I had to be lifted onto the boat. Drowning was imminent. Without fuel, no car can go, even more so a man who was no longer receiving any kind of food. I thank the Hungarian team (real professionals), Cosmin and Andrei who were with me," Avram Iancu said on his official Facebook page.

Swimmer Avram Iancu started, on Wednesday morning, to swim in Lake Balaton in Hungary, which he intended to cross from one end to the other, over a length of 75 kilometres, and set a new European record for endurance swimming.

Iancu estimated that he will cross the lake in approximately 48 hours, which would be almost five hours more than the current European record of 43 hours and 15 minutes. Agerpres.

The crossing of Lake Balaton was organized by the Balaton Lifeguard Service, who monitored compliance with the conditions imposed for the approval of swimming.

Avram Iancu also tried to set a record on Lake Balaton in July 2021, but he had to stop because of a storm and big waves that could have put his life in danger.

The last record set by the sportsman from Petrosani took place this year, on July 21, when Iancu managed to swim across the Bristol Channel, being the first Romanian to set such a performance and the 14th swimmer in the world to do so.

This year, Avram Iancu received the title of "Performance of the Year" from the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA), because in 2021 he managed to swim 26 kilometres against the current on the Danube, in 18 hours and 30 minutes, a world premiere.

Among the accomplishments of the librarian from Petrosani is also his crossing of the English Channel, in August 2016, and in the summer of 2017, Avram Iancu swam the entire course of the Danube, without a wetsuit, over a distance of 2,860 kilometres.