Swiss doctor Cristophe Iselin made honorary citizen of Brasov for kidney transplant programme

Swiss doctor Christophe Iselin, the founder of a kidney transplant programme in the Romanian central city of Brasov, was made an honorary citizen of the city on Thursday at a ceremony attended by Brasov Mayor Allen Coliban and local councillors.

"In June of this year, the Local Council decided to award the title of Brasov honorary citizen to Professor Christophe Iselin, for over 20 years the coordinator of the Urology Department of the University Hospital of Geneva and a close friend of Brasov, both from a medical perspective - because in December 2016 he started a kidney transplant programme in Brasov that included the private sector, a programme that ended this year and left a team of trained Romanian specialists - and from an artistic perspective, as he is an organist and an admirer of the Black Church organ, as well as being a winter sports athlete who enjoys all that the Postavarul Massif has to offer," Coliban told the award ceremony.

Iselin is considered a pioneer of laparoscopic and urologic robotic surgery in Europe.Since December 1, 2016, he has come to Brasov on several occasions for free humanitarian surgeries in the service of Romanian patients, with many of the operations being firsts in Brasov and Romania.Iselin is also a music school graduate and will give a concert on Saturday playing the Black Church organ, according to the Brasov City Hall. A