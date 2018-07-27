Szilágyi Zsolt (PPMT): Claim of autonomy, sign of Szeklers' loyalty to Romania

The President of the Hungarian People's Party of Transylvania (PPMT), Szilágyi Zsolt, stated in Baile Tusnad on Friday that the claim of autonomy is a sign of Szeklers' loyalty to Romania and expressed his conviction that autonomy would make our country even more stable and stronger.

"No matter how powerful this paradox is, a claim of Szekler autonomy is a sign of our loyalty to Romania. We pay taxes, we take into account the laws of this country, and in exchange we ask the state to be able to live as citizens with full rights. I do not want to do anything wrong, let's share the power, let's do what we know better," Szilágyi Zsolt said, according to the official translation.He complained about a "perpetual aggression" on the Hungarian community going on in Romania, giving as examples the statements made by the former Prime Minister Mihai Tudose about the use of the Szekler flag, the situation of the Faculty of Medicine in Targu Mures, or preventing the restitution the Hungarian community's property.The PPMT leader said that there is a need for a normalization of the situation in Romania and for a government to start a dialogue with the Hungarians on the push for autonomy."We are convinced that autonomy would make Romania more stable and stronger. A weak state is afraid of its own citizens. (...) The normalization of the situation in this country, a stable government in Bucharest, capable of dialogue with the Szeklers with regard to autonomy, with the Hungarians in Transylvania regarding the Hungarians' autonomy, would be a much more successful government than this one which basically dismisses its own premiers," Szilágyi Zsolt said.