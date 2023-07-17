 
     
Table tennis: Three Romanian teams out of four qualified for European Under-15, Under-19 quarterfinals.

Three of the four Romanian teams qualified, on Sunday, in the quarter-finals of the European Table Tennis Championships for juniors U15 and U19 in Gliwice (Poland), told Agerpres.

At Under-19, the Romanian men's team defeated Israel in the round of 16 with a score of 3-0, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation. Eduard Ionescu defeated Itay Avivi 3-0, Iulian Chirita dispatched Eitay Shushan 3-1, and Andrei Istrate won against Uri Almor 3-0.

In the quarterfinals, Romania will face Croatia, on Monday, from 14:20.

In the Under-19 women's competition, Romania defeated Italy 3-1 in the round of 16. Ioana Sîngeorzan beat Miriam Carnovale 3-1, and Elena Zaharia beat Nicole Arlia 3-0 and Miriam Carnovale 3-0. Bianca Mei-Rosu lost the duel with Irene Moretti, score 2-3.

On Monday, in the quarterfinals, Romania Under-19 will face Slovakia, from 12:00.

At Under-15, Romania's men's team beat Turkey 3-1 in the round of 16. Robert Istrate prevailed against Kenan Kahraman 3-2, and later defeated Gorkem Ocal 3-1, while the pair Robert Istrate/Robert Podar won 3-2 against the couple Kenan Kahraman/Gorkem Ocal with 3-2. Robert Podar lost to Gorkem Ocal 2-3.

On Monday, in the quarterfinals, Romania will face Ukraine, from 12:00.

In the women's category, Romania was defeated by Sweden in the round of 16 with 3-2.

Andreea Baiasu was defeated by Siri Benjegaard 3-1 (5-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3), Andreea Jifcu prevailed against Gabriela Aaltonen 3-1 (7-11, 11-4 , 11-5, 11-5), the Angelina Bebawy/Laurynne Cabardo pair won 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 16-14) against the Andreea Jifcu/Vivien Tamas couple, Andreea Jifcu defeated Siri Bjergaard with 3-1 (13-11, 8-11, 15-13, 11-8), but Gabriela Aaltonen won the decisive match with Andreea Baiasu, score 3-1 (14-12, 11-13, 11-8, 11-2).

Las year, in Belgrade, the Romanian delegation won 6 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. At Under-19, the record was 4-1-3, and at Under-15 2-0-0.

NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.