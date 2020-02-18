Tanase(BVB): Listed Romanian companies have solid bases to contribute to general market growth this year

Romanian companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) have solid bases to contribute to the general growth of the market this year too, in case the Romanian economy does not decelerate and in lack of disturbing factors, Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB believes.

"We live in an international context marked by volatility, which stems from the uncertainty of investors regarding the positions to adopt on the markets. Beyond external factors, there can be internal elements that cause decoupling from the trend of international markets. It's hard, in this moment, to imagine that in 2020 we will have a year with a growth rate similar to that in 2019, of 35 pct for the BET or of 47 pct if we take into account dividends. In lack of disturbing factors and if the Romanian economy does not decelerate, the Romanian companies listed have solid bases to contribute to the general growth of the market this year as well," Tanase mentioned, according to a release of the Exchange.

The capital market in Romania started 2020 with an accelerated growth rhythm which stood slightly over the level noted at the end of last year, given that the BET index, which includes the most traded 16 companies listed with the exception of financial investment societies (SIF), played around 10,000 points over the last month.

The 10,000 point threshold was exceeded on January 13, 2020, being the highest value recorded on the local market index in the past 12 years. In the international markets, the reference indices of the main markets showed record levels, but there were also corrections spurned on by global uncertainty, the BVB release also shows.

In January, the average daily value of trading exceeded 10 million euro, while the total value of trading on the stock segment was over 200 million euro in the first month of 2020.

At the end of January, the market value of the Romanian companies listed on the BVB was 110 billion lei, the equivalent of 23 billion euro.