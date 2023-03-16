Tara Mea cooperative to invest 2.5 mln EUR for development of Romanian ready-meal products

Tara Mea [My Country] cooperative will invest 2.5 million EUR for the development of the "ready to cook" & "ready to eat" product ranges in the already operational Aaylex factories in Buzau and Calarasi, the organization announced on Thursday.

The cooperative's investment aims at pieces of equipment to optimize the technological and logistic flow in the said factories strictly for the respective product ranges.

Thus, following the collaboration agreement between Tara Mea and the AAylex ONE company, 30 Romanian chicken products 100% will be available in the large chain stores from March 2023.

"As in each of the food segments, Romania has an extraordinary capacity to produce quality goods, only that each time the long-term strategy and orientation towards the consumer have been missing. If we want to keep up with consumer needs, we must do this today, not when the market is saturated. Ready meal and ready to cook products are gaining higher market shares every day, due to the increasingly busy lifestyle in big cities, and 93% of these products come from imports. We also aim to we will succeed in changing this aspect. Romanians deserve to eat Romanian food. But they also deserve to receive the comfort and free time related to quickly cooked or ready-made products", said Florin Burculescu, president of Tara Mea Cooperative.

The Aaylex One factories in Buzau and Calarasi, with a production capacity of 40 tonnes/day, have already started working trials, with a view to this partnership, and Romanian buyers will benefit directly from these developments, through products available on the shelf starting from March 2023 in Carrefour, Kaudland, Metro, Penny, Lidl and Cora.

"The partnership was set up in the last 6 months and developed naturally, both teams aiming to promote and capitalize on Romanian products at the highest standards. The quality of the products being already indisputable, the focus will be on optimizing the technological and logistical flow, with the aim of moving domestic products into a new era. They will arrive on the shelves in a much more attractive, modern and accessible form, ready to cook or eat," the organization's representatives say.

Tara Mea is the largest agricultural cooperative in Romania and the only integrated cooperative, with activities from growing vegetables and raising animals to the production of dairy products, preserves, sausages and grocery products, 100% Romanian. With over 10,000 Romanian farmers as members, Tara Mea products have been available on the market for over 14 years. AGERPRES