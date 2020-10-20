Tariceanu and other ALDE members running in parliamentary elections to join Pro Romania

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tăriceanu will join Pro Romania party and will run on the lists of this political party in the parliamentary elections, informs a press release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

ALDE representatives bring to mind that on October 8, the party leadership approved the merger protocol between ALDE and Pro Romania, the merger being validated on November 8 at the congress.

"The procedures for organizing the parliamentary elections on December 6 stipulate that the deadline for submitting the lists for the parliamentary elections is October 22. The legal provisions in case of two parties' merger require that ALDE and Pro Romania run on a common list, and the decision of the ALDE Permanent Delegation to approve the merger with Pro Romania implies the obligation of all candidates in the parliamentary elections to run on the Pro Romania list.This entails the assumption of the status of PRO Romania party member. This obligation is incumbent to all ALDE members who will run in the parliamentary elections and it also targets the ALDE leader, Calin Popescu Tăriceanu," reads the release sent by ALDE.

According to some sources, apart from Tariceanu, on behalf of ALDE will also be on the lists, among others, Varujan Vosganian, Anton Anton, Constantin Avram.