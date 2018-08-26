Tariceanu, at diplomatic Annual Reunion: Sufficient evidence that in Romania street movements are not autonomous

Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu declared on Monday that there is sufficient evidence to prove that in Romania, street movements are not autonomous, but rather "resonance boxes of political groups which occupy positions at the head of the state, but also of some special type of institutions, such as the prosecution ones, as well as the intelligence services."

"For about two decades, another form of collective violence has made its presence felt in the Western world, in representative democracies: street violence, such as the "Occupy, Rezist, Indignados, United We Save". Most of the times it's just violent language and attitude. Rare still, fortunately, this violence takes on aggressive forms, reminding us of Central Europe during the 20's and 30's. In reality, the new populism has no need for brutal violence of gesture as long as the objective of street movements, from Wall Street, all the way to Victoria Square, is to inspire the society's mistrust in the democratically elected governments, in political representation and liberal values. The political class whose legitimacy is given by the universal vote and by parliamentary procedures is presented as being globally corrupt and incompetent. This diffused pathology of diffused violence that relies on generalizing mistrust in democratic institutions is present to varying degrees in all Western societies, but in our case it presents some aggravating features, there is enough evidence that in Romania street movements that repeat themselves are not autonomous social movements, they are just resonance boxes of some political groups that usually occupy positions at the top of the state, but also some special type of institutions, both the prosecuting ones, as well as the intelligence services, and for the past 15 they have created for Romania a country brand, adopted without reserves or critical examination by a part of the civil society and the media as well. This brand is - Romania is a corrupt country, the political class is corrupt," Tariceanu told the The Annual Reunion of the Romanian Diplomatic Corps.