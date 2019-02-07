Tariceanu, Klemm review joint priorities in political, diplomatic, economic, strategic areas

The Senate's president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu received Hans Klemm, ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, on Thursday, to discuss the common priorities in political, diplomatic, economic and strategic areas "which give substance to the solid strategic partnership between the two states."

Tariceanu reaffirmed the importance for Romania of the close cooperation in all areas with the US and the role of the strategic partnership in the safe development of a prosperous society in which respect for the law and the rights and freedoms of the citizens is given, informs a Senate's press release sent to AGERPRES.

In turn, the US ambassador addressed congratulations on taking over the Presidency of the EU Council and pointed out that Romania is an important ally whose role in promoting stability and democracy in the region is particularly appreciated by the US.

According to the cited source, the issue of the exploration of offshore gas reserves and the developments in the regional security environment were addressed as well. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu welcomed the announcement of Black Sea Oil&Gas regarding the decision to invest USD 400 million in the exploitation of the gas deposits in the Midia project, and stated that the Romanian authorities are counting on the continuation of the involvement of the other companies that have obtained the exploitation rights of the gas deposits from Black Sea.

Regarding the regional security environment, the Senate's speaker has stated that the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council will pay special attention to the stability of the Western Balkans and support the candidate countries in this region on their European path.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the signing by the Republic of Macedonia of the NATO Accession Protocol on February 6 in Brussels.