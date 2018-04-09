Tariceanu on not attending SRI informal meetings:In life, I've learned:civilians with civilians and rest

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Monday that he is not the one who should be asked if the presence of some persons is appropriate or not at an informal event organised by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), adding that he knows how to behave himself.

"You should discuss with those who made these allegation, don't ask me about the obligations or capacities in which other people attend a series of meetings. I, as far as I'm concerned, know how to behave. In my life, I've learned this: civilians with civilians and the rest," Tariceanu said after the meeting of the Standing Bureau.The Senate President was asked whether the presence of Liviu Dragnea is appropriate or not at a Christmas event organised by the SRI, whose attendance was confirmed by former SRI head George Maior and former deputy director Florian Coldea, at the hearing of the Parliamentary Committee overseeing the SRI activity. Moreover, Tariceanu was also asked why he did not participate in informal meetings organized by the services.Head of the Parliamentary Committee overseeing the SRI activity Claudiu Manda stated on 5 April, after Florian Coldea's hearings, that there was an event on Christmas Eve attended by several persons, beneficiaries or partners of the SRI."He said that there was such an event on Christmas Eve. Several persons participated in that event. He was asked how many persons and [Coldea] said that over 10 persons, he didn't want to state their names. He was asked only to confirm some persons whom we know about from the public space and he confirmed. He said that those persons were beneficiaries or partners of the SRI. It was such an event, but no pig was slaughtered. Among these persons there were Mr Ghita, Mr Dragnea, Mr Maior, Mr Coldea, external partners and Mr Ponta, but I don't know if he asked him, but there is Mr Maior's statement about this event," Manda said.

AGERPRES .