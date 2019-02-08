Tariceanu, on possible criminal complaint against Iohannis:Let's not take political debate to very low level

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Saturday about the possibility of filing a criminal complaint against President Klaus Iohannis that he heard "all kinds of rumors" and does not want the political debate to be taken "to a very low level".

"I have heard all kinds of rumors to which I have no desire to answer, so as not to take the political debate to a very low level. I have noted the communication made by the President, the answer in the case, the refusal and I am convinced that it will be analyzed by the Prime Minister, who is responsible for the good functioning of the Government and for the appointment and dismissal of the ministers," said Tariceanu, asked if the coalition was discussing the filing of a criminal complaint for high treason against Iohannis following the rejection by the president of the appointment of Olguta Vasilescu at the helm of the Ministry of Development.Deputy Lia Olguta Vasilescu announced on Thursday that she was preparing a criminal complaint against President Klaus Iohannis for the abuse of office, after he rejected her appointment as the Minister of Development."As it is not about any legal justification for rejection but only personal hatred, I believe that Mr Klaus Iohannis perfectly fits the crime of abuse of office provided for by Article 297 (1) and (2) of the Penal Code, reason for which I have already started drafting a criminal complaint in this respect," Vasilescu wrote on Facebook.President Klaus Iohannis sent a letter to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday announcing the rejection of the appointment of Lia Olguta Vasilescu as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration.