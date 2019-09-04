Tariceanu: PSD tried a hostile takeover not only of ALDE MPs, but of the entire party

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday claimed the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tried a "hostile takeover" not only of the ALDE MPs, but of the entire party, in an attempt to "destroy" it.

"I keep discovering new things, new information, and what is happening now with this attack of the PSD against ALDE is a very serious matter, for they are trying a hostile takeover not only of some ALDE MPs, but of the entire party, which they are trying to destroy, in an attempt to make ALDE further cooperate with PSD to maintain the current political structure of the Government, so that Mrs Dancila won't have to come to Parliament with a reshuffling formula, thinking she will be able to survive like this," Tariceanu told the Senate.He added he was glad his colleagues in the party noted this move and "thwarted this despicable plan."

AGERPRES