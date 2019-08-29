Tariceanu's message to PM: You will go to Parliament sent by Iohannis, after repeatedly refusing my support

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will now have to go before Parliament "sent by Mr. Iohannis", after having turned down his repeated support offer to put together "a better government".

"Dear Viorica, I have repeatedly offered you my support to go to Parliament to make a better government lineup. You refused it. You will now go to Parliament sent by Mr. Iohannis. Without me," Tariceanu wrote on Wednesday on Facebook.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the current government needs a new confirmation in Parliament, and demanded the initiation of the procedure to this effect.Premier Viorica Dancila declared on the same day that the government she is heading will continue its activity despite the "obstacles" in the last days and that she will go before Parliament to seek the necessary support for the Cabinet to carry through its mandate.