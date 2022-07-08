TAROM wins in three categories of SkyTeam alliance's Sustainable Flight Challenge

Romania's flagship airline TAROM won three awards for lowest emission medium-haul air operator, best waste management and best employee involvement, as part of SkyTeam alliance's Sustainable Flight Challenge, the airline said in a release.

According to the cited document, TAROM was also a finalist in the following categories: "Biggest cut in the medium-haul carbon dioxide output", "Lowest carbon dioxide ground handling service", "Boldest move", "Best sustainable innovation - economic value".

"Congratulations to the TAROM team, but also to the other participants, and I am referring here to the 15 airlines that joined this important global initiative. TAROM is transforming and getting in line with the main players in the passenger aviation industry, pondering on how to fight the effects of climate change. In addition to the fundamental aspect of passenger safety and comfort, TAROM has taken action to measure as accurately as possible and reduce its carbon footprint over time. It is a long and arduous journey to make aviation more sustainable, and we continue to work every day to achieve this common goal," said TAROM CEO Mihaita Ursu.

Among them, TAROM and the other participants in the Sustainable Flight Challenge have generated over 700 unique innovations and an average cut in CO2 emissions by 15 percent.

SkyTeam is a global airline alliance that provides customers of member airlines with access to a vast network of multiple destinations, frequencies and connectivity.

SkyTeam is a global airline alliance that provides customers of member airlines with access to a vast network of multiple destinations, frequencies and connectivity.

The SkyTeam alliance consists of the following airlines: Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, ITA Airways, China Airlines, China Eastern, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, MEA - Middle East Airlines, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.