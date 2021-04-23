Team Romania start training for Invictus Games The Hague 22

Team Invictus Romania on Friday started preparations to compete in the Invictus Games 2022 special sports competition to be held in The Hague, the Netherlands, April 16-22, 2022, according to a Facebook post of the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN).

The moment was marked in Pitesti by the cycling team of team Invictus Romania that cycled from Poarta Eroilor in Pitesti, Arges County, to the headquarters of the 33rd Posada Mountain Hunters Battalion in Curtea de Arges, where they kept a moment of silence in memory of their fallen comrades.

Injured Romanian soldiers have so far participated in two editions of the Invictus Games: Toronto 2017, and Sydney 2018.