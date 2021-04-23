 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Team Romania start training for Invictus Games The Hague 22

invictusgames.org
invictus games

Team Invictus Romania on Friday started preparations to compete in the Invictus Games 2022 special sports competition to be held in The Hague, the Netherlands, April 16-22, 2022, according to a Facebook post of the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN).

The moment was marked in Pitesti by the cycling team of team Invictus Romania that cycled from Poarta Eroilor in Pitesti, Arges County, to the headquarters of the 33rd Posada Mountain Hunters Battalion in Curtea de Arges, where they kept a moment of silence in memory of their fallen comrades.

Injured Romanian soldiers have so far participated in two editions of the Invictus Games: Toronto 2017, and Sydney 2018.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.