Team Romania takes home one gold, three silver medals at Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics

Romania won one gold and three silver medals at the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics held in Skopje, North Macedonia, between November 25 and 28.

The 16th edition of the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics, the longest-standing international programming contest for this age category, was organized with the support of Romania, through the Ministry of Education and the Society for Excellence and Performance in Informatics (SEPI).

The competition took place online.

Romania's representative team was based at the Fratii Buzesti National College in Craiova.

Matei Neacsu from the Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics is the gold medalist, and the silver went to Luca Valentin Muresan - Mihai Eminescu National College in Satu Mare, Andrei Paul Iorgulescu - Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics in Bucharest, and Roland Petrean - Silvania National College in Zalau.

SEPI representatives, specifically SEPI general manager, teacher Marius Nicoli fromthe Fratii Buzesti National College in Craiova, and Liviu Silion - a student at the Babes Bolyas University in Cluj and SEPI member, ensured the team's selection and coaching.

"Congratulations to the students and teachers! Conveying gratitude to those supporting performance in education!," the Ministry said.