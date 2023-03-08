Ten women awarded at the CONAF Female Entrepreneurship Gala

The National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship - CONAF awarded on Monday, at the "Women in Economy - Day by Day" Gala, ten ladies who have achieved special results in Romania.

The gala awarded resilience, courage and determination of women who have excelled in key fields for the development of Romania - health, education, entrepreneurship, culture, media, sports, etc. These were noted for professionalism in front of all the challenges of the present, thus becoming the true heroines of our day.

The ten women who received awards were: Ligia Ardelean, Operations Head of Data Centers and Hosting Practice at Atos, Anca Sina Serea, Ambassador "Class M. The Class of Minor Mothers," Carmen Ion, Teacher, Founder of the Boovie Festival, Raluca Michailov, General Manager BP Publishing Media, Elisabeta Lipa, the President of the Romanian Rowing Federation and Vice-President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Adelina Toncean, founder of the Blondie Association, Marinela Ardelean, global expert in wine and promoter of the Romanian brands abroad, author, Evelina Necula, Edtech entrepreneur, Co-Founder & CMO Kinderpedia, Nadia Comaneci, former gymnast, winner of five Golden Olympic medals. The Grand Prize of the Gala was awarded to Mrs. Otilia Sava, the President of the Association "Along with Heroes," dedicated to the war veterans.

Participating in the event dedicated to the female excellence, alongside more than 800 guests, officials, diplomats, managers, entrepreneurs, were Marcel Ciolacu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, the Prime Minister of Romania, Helena Dalli, The European Commissioner for Equality, Cristian Silviu Busoi, MEP and President of the Commission for Industry, Research and Energy in the European Parliament. Also, there were a series of officials, including Therese Hyden, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden in Romania, Jose Antonio Hernandez Perez-Solzano, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Romania, Ramona Chiriac, the head of the European Commission's Representative Office in Romania, Victor Negrescu, ME and vice -president of the Commission for Culture and Education of the European Parliament, Adrian Caciu, Minister of Finance, Marius Budai, Minister of Social Labour and Solidarity, as well as presidents of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies committees, representatives of the central institutions, etc.

Helena Dalli, the European Equality Commissioner, spoke about the difficulties that women meet when entering the labour market or make their debut in the entrepreneurial environment, emphasizing the systemic challenges which put barriers to the development of their potential. She has also drawn attention to the phenomenon of school drop-out, as one of the determinants of social inequity, as well as on the gender gap in the higher or vocational education, the related professions being, consequently, marked by the sub-representation of women.

"If I look at the figures in Romania, there is a lot of room for improvement. At present, only 23.3% of women have graduated higher education, which is the lowest level in the European Union, and only 56.9% of women are employed, which represents the third lowest position in the European Union. We must ensure that women can enter the labour market and remain active and economically independent throughout life, contribute to the economic sectors that are essential in modeling our future and are appreciated for their work, regardless of their social or economic environment, their status or the level of education," said Helena Dalli

The national confederation for female entrepreneurship (CONFF) is the strongest confederation in Romania that brings together the interests of entrepreneurs in the European spirit of gender equality and equality.