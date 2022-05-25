Tennis: Difficult victory for Simona Halep in first round at Roland Garros

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the second round of the Grand Slam tournament of Roland Garros, after needing three sets to beat the German Nastasja Schunk, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Tuesday in Paris.

Simona Halep (30 years old, the 19th in the WTA), the 19th seed, won after almost two hours of play (1 h 48 min) versus an opponent (18 years old, 165th in the WTA), who showed qualities above the place held in the rankings.

Halep secured a cheque for 84,000 euros and 70 WTA points.

Simona Halep's next opponent will be the Chinese Qinwen Zheng (19 years old, the 74th in the WTA).

AGERPRES.