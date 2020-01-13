Tennis: Halep and Olaru, defeated at Adelaide (WTA), in first doubles round

Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Raluca Olaru were defeated by the pairing made up of Kveta Peschke (the Czech Republic) / Demi Schuurs (the Netherlands), 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-3, Monday , in the first round of the doubles event at the WTA tournament in Adelaide (Australia), with a total prize worth 848,000 US dollars.

Peschke and Schuurs, the number two seed, prevailed in one hour and 50 minutes, after the Romanians made no less than 8 double errors.Halep and Olaru secured a cheque worth 3,700 US dollars and one WTA doubles point.Simona Halep is the second seeded in the singles and will go directly into the round of sixteen, on Tuesday, against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who won in the first round against Kazakh Iulia Putintseva, 7-6 (4), 6-2.Halep (28 years, WTA's 4th) and Tomljanovic (26 years, WTA's 52) have met so far twice, the Romanian winning every time, in 2018 in Cincinnati in the second round, 4-6, 6-3 , 6-3, and last year in the first round at Roland Garros, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.