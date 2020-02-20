Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for round of sixteen of ITF tournament in Cairo

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu, seed no. 4, on Wednesday qualified for the ITF tournament in Cairo (Egypt), with a total prize pool of 60,000 US dollars, after defeating a representative of the hosts, Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, 6-2, 6-2.

In the round of sixteen, Begu will meet young Ukrainian player Daria Snigur (17, WTA's 231).Other two Romanian players will also play in the round of sixteen, Elena Gabriela Ruse (22, WTA's 178), seed no. 8, who will meet Russian Anastasia Komardina (22, WTA's 231), and Irina Bara (24, WTa's 162), seed no. 6, who will meet Croat Tereza Mrdeza (29, WTA's 251).