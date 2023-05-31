Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for the 3rd round at Roland Garros.

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the 3rd round at Roland Garros on Wednesday, after a victory in two sets against the Italian Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-0, told Agerpres.

Irina Begu (32 years, 27 WTA), number 27th seed, with an ace and seven double faults in this match, won after one hour and 13 minutes against a player four years older, ranked 73 in the international hierarchy.

Irina Begu started very well and won the first three rounds, and Sara Errani won the next three. The Romanian then had a series of nine wins and achieved a success without emotions.

The Romanian is on her third consecutive victory against Errani, former finalist at Roland Garros.

The next opponent of Irina Begu will be the Czech player Karolina Muchova, 43rd WTA. The Romanian defeated Muchova this spring in Madrid (6-4, 7-5).

Begu is the only player from Romania who passed the first round on the main singles draw at this year's edition in Paris.

Begu has never made it past the last eight in Grand Slam tournaments. She reached this stage twice at Roland Garros, in 2016 and 2022.