Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian, Elena-Gabriela Ruse qualify for semifinals of doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open

Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event at BRD Bucharest Open, after defeating 6-3, 1-6, 13-11 the pair made of Andreea Mitu and Lara Arruabarrena from Spain.

Cristian and Ruse defeated the 3rd seeded pair in 1 hour and 23 minutes.

In the semifinals, they are set to meet the other Romanian pair still competing in the doubles event: Irina Camelia Begu and Raluca Olaru, top seeded.

Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse won 3,435 US dollars and 110 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition, while Andreea Mitu and Lara Arruabarenna will receive 1,820 US dollars and 60 WTA points.

