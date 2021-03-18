Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian, in quarterfinals of WTA tournament in St. Petersburg - her best performance so far

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian achieved the highest performance of her career by qualifying for the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in St. Petersburg, with total prizes of 565,530 dollars, by defeating on Wednesday night Latvian player Jelena Ostapenko, in two sets, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9), according to AGERPRES.

Jaqueline Cristian (22 years old, the 160th in the WTA ranking), coming from qualifications, won after two hours of play, before the 6th seed. Ostapenko (23 years old, the 53rd in the WTA) has a Grand Slam title, won in 2017, at Roland Garros, after a final with Simona Halep.

Jaqueline Cristian secured a check for 15,500 dollars and 125 WTA points, and her opponent in the quarterfinals will be Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova (aged 35, the 39th in the WTA), the 4th seed. Kuznetsova beat Xinyu Wang (China) in the second round, 6-1, 7-5.