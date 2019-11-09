 
     
Tennis: Laura-Ioana Paar wins W25 St. Etienne Tournament women's doubles event

Romanian tennis player Laura-Ioana Paar and Russian Marina Melnikova on Saturday won the women's doubles event of the W25 St. Etienne Tournament in France, with total prize money worth 25,000 USD, after they defeated in the final the pairing made up of Cristina Bucsa (Spain)/Julia Wachaczyk (Germany), 6-3, 6-7 (7), 11-9.

Laura-Ioana Paar won in France her fifth ITF doubles title this season.

In the singles semifinals, Romanian player Ana Bogdan (26, WTA's 129th), fourth seeded, will face off Russian Vitalia Diatchenko (29, WTA's 107th), second seeded.te

