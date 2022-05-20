Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu, at main singles at Roland Garros, as a 'lucky loser'

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu managed to get on the main singles of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, as a 'lucky loser', after losing on Friday in the last round of qualifications.

Mihaela Buzarnescu (34 years old, 118 WTA) was beaten by the Swedish Mirjam Bjorklund (23 years old, the 150th in the WTA) 6-1, 6-3, and she will encounter in the first round the American Madison Brengle (32 years old, the 58th in the WTA).

Brengle won their only straight game in the 2018 Midland semifinals, 6-4, 6-1, Agerpres.ro informs.

Irina Bara (27 years old, the 114th in the WTA), who also came from the qualifications, will face the Kazakh Iulia Putinteva (27 years old, the 37th in the WTA).

Romania will have no less than seven representatives on the women's singles.

Simona Halep (30 years old, the 19th in the WTA), champion at Roland Garros in 2018 and finalist in 2014 and 2017, will meet in the first round the Croatian Ana Konjuh. Halep only met Konjuh (24, the 66th in the WTA) once, defeating her in 2017 in St. Petersburg, 6-4, 7-6 (2).