Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for second round in Madrid (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu on Sunday qualified for the second round of the WTA tournament in Madrid, with total prizes worth 7,021,128 dollars, after she defeated Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-3, 6-2.

Buzarnescu (WTA's 29th, 31 years) managed a very good match and won in one hour and 14 minutes.Buzarnescu is leading Tomljanovic (WTA's 43rd, 25 years) in the direct matches, after the victories in 2017 in Linz and in 2018 in San Jose, where she then won the title.The Romanian player secured a 42,220-dollar cheque and 65 WTA points, and in the second round she will play against Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, seeded 12th.Also on Sunday, Sorana Cirstea defeated US Madison Keys, 13th seeded, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, and Simona Halep, WTA's 3rd, surpassed Russian Margarita Gasparian, 6-0, 6-4.